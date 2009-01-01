Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Very hard to start in water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Long Island Posts 2 JS550 Very hard to start in water Ive been having starting issues in the water on my JS550. It sat for 2 years and I have yet to rebuild the carb so thats my primary bet. Pilot jet is clogged so idle is set high right now just for testing.





When starting out of water, it starts immediately with no throttle or choke needed. When on the water, it will turn over but not start at first. When I take spark plugs out and clear the pistons and hook my car battery up it eventually cranks with full throttle. Takes a bit of time. Sometimes after trying for a couple of minutes (giving the starter time to rest of course) the starter just clicks and wont turn, until I take the plugs out and clear the engine or just keep clicking it. When I take the plugs out they are soaked. Once warmed up it is really easy to restart with some quick throttle feathering.





Carb or something greater? Each piston about 110 PSI, and runs nicely once on. Been taking it out for several hours at a time. Dies at idle sometimes but thats on the carb.





