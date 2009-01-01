|
PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550
Hello,
Looking for a little info on the squish gap for a Kawasaki 550 with PJS cylinder head and pistons. Does anyone happen to know what the best gap to run is for this setup?
I can't seem to find the information anywhere. Thanks.
Attention *****
Re: PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550
Send this question to mcn6 (Chris Newmiller) in a PM. He can steer you in the right direction.
Re: PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550
Thanks, I will send him a PM.
