 PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550
  Today, 10:01 AM #1
    Iremen
    Iremen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Iremen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Annapolis
    Posts
    4

    PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550

    Hello,

    Looking for a little info on the squish gap for a Kawasaki 550 with PJS cylinder head and pistons. Does anyone happen to know what the best gap to run is for this setup?

    I can't seem to find the information anywhere. Thanks.
  Today, 10:26 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,088

    Re: PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550

    Send this question to mcn6 (Chris Newmiller) in a PM. He can steer you in the right direction.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 10:59 AM #3
    Iremen
    Iremen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Iremen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Annapolis
    Posts
    4

    Re: PJS Cylinder SQUISH GAP Kawasaki 550

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Send this question to mcn6 (Chris Newmiller) in a PM. He can steer you in the right direction.
    Thanks, I will send him a PM.
