Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx fuel line size #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Idaho Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 750sx fuel line size I was wondering if anyone knew if the size for the fuel, fuel return, and water cooling hose size for a 750 sx. Im trying to replace my lines and I believe the fuel is 1/4 I.D. but the fuel return hose looks bigger. Also does anyone know where to find good quality colored tubing to buy?





