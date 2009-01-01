|
|
-
750sx fuel line size
I was wondering if anyone knew if the size for the fuel, fuel return, and water cooling hose size for a 750 sx. Im trying to replace my lines and I believe the fuel is 1/4 I.D. but the fuel return hose looks bigger. Also does anyone know where to find good quality colored tubing to buy?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules