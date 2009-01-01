 Versi Plugs
Thread: Versi Plugs

  Today, 08:03 PM #1
    x2
    x2 is online now
    I dream skis x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    Moline, Illinois
    Posts
    671

    Versi Plugs

    Bought these put them on my Ultra 150 and never took the ski out. $20.00 shipped a piece
  Today, 09:04 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    171

    Re: Versi Plugs

    I'll take one if you will do that?
  Today, 09:29 PM #3
    x2
    x2 is online now
    I dream skis x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    Moline, Illinois
    Posts
    671

    Re: Versi Plugs

    Quote Originally Posted by Rmason256 View Post
    I'll take one if you will do that?
    Sure PayPal is snowgoer97@mchsi.com
    Thanks
    Cory
  Today, 09:43 PM #4
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    171

    Re: Versi Plugs

    Money sent as a gift.

    Thanks,
    Robert
  Today, 09:59 PM #5
    x2
    x2 is online now
    I dream skis x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    Moline, Illinois
    Posts
    671

    Re: Versi Plugs

    Thanks get it out tomorrow
