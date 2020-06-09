I am the opposite of most here, I don't parts skis out usually, where most see a stack of money waiting to be made and a clapped out ski needing to be parted out , I see promise and opportunity. A lot of these skis I have nothing in, they were given to me or left by cheap *** customers trying to slip out on paying their shop bill.
Eventually you end up with a pile of lemons and with everyone parting out skis and destroying any profit potential in the used parts market what else is there to do but make some lemonade.
Like the guy on Gone in sixty seconds I start thinking why not build some of these and sell them, after all the starting cost is good , ZERO, doesn't get much better than that.
So this year with everything going on I find that the one thing people can do is go ride jet skis, at the same time I find little for sale in my area, lights start going off and wheels start turning, this ski was basically completed in three days, partial days at the because of the rainstorms , it is a prime example of what you can put together with a few parts, some mad skills and a little time.It is certainly nowhere near perfect but it will make someone a really nice reliable second ski.
Purple parts were resprayed with SEM vinyl dye, the seat was recovered by me today, new battery, spark plugs and carb rebuild and I will install a new set of footwell mats to complete the transformation.
I have several more soon to follow the same path and my plan is to sell them at some price that's not ridiculous and will allow me to build more skis and keep this going.This does several things , it provides income and gets skis off of my lot, both I consider to be good things to do...........................
WFO, things must be slower down your way. I'm booked solid 'til the 3rd week of July!! I'd love to put in a few days on my own projects. I have 10 or 12 of my own fixer uppers, and parts to fix most of them!