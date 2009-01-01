Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dog racks #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location lake havasu Age 61 Posts 117 Dog racks For all of you who love your dogs as much as your Jet Ski, and struggled with trying to hold them in front of you on the seat...... the wait is finally over. No longer do you have to listen to your dog cry as you leave for the lake without them. Ours start barking with joy as soon as they see us putting fuel in the ski. Installation of this kit on your ski will truly be a life changing event.

These come in a matching pair for the rear of the ski (Harley saddlebag style) and/or over the glove compartment for the toy breeds. We have tested these extensively in rough water and at high speeds. Not all dogs are good candidates as passengers. You are expected to judge this ahead of time as it can become an unsolvable problem. At no time is the dog tied into the carrying box. If your dog is particularly anxious and/or naughty in other endeavors, you can expect to have difficulty getting them to stay in at first. Ours were all great passengers from the get go. Life vests for all Dogs are recommended at all times. (Not included). Once they come to realize that staying in the box will result in a day on the lake with you and many stops at secluded beaches to run free, they generally cooperate.



Features:

1. TIG welded 1 inch structural aluminum throughout.

2. Carpet floors with rear kickers.

3. Counterbalancing weights for dogs of different weights.

4. Picks up/Attaches at existing hull penetrations (Body/Swim Step/Ski Pull) holes requiring no drilling of new holes. Simply bolt on and go. This also enables you to go back to stock without having to explain ugly holes.

5. Glove Compartment Toy Breed version does not interfere with operation of glove compartment or reverse lever.

6. Water cooled top railing with on /off valve.

7. Enclosed periphery available for naughty dogs who try and stick their heads out under top railing.

8. Windshields fold out of the way towards stern for ease of loading and unloading.

9. Currently available for Honda F15/X, All of the Kawasaki Ultras, And Sea Doo RXT/X.

10. Custom orders available for any ski/ any dog size, weight.

11. LED Running Lights integrated.

12. Patents Pending.



006.jpg005.jpg009.jpg007.jpg010.jpg

You will be a Rockstar at the launch ramp and on the lake with this setup/s. Many times we have seen other boaters trampling their passengers in order to get to a phone to take a picture.



