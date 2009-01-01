|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
VX110 gauge-volts reading all over the place
Im trying to verify a gauge is working, it lights up when the pink and black wire have hooked up to pos and neg. However, the volt reading will start out around 10, go to 9, then down to 8 something. Then the gauge will shut off and reset. The battery is brand new and I tried using a jump box as well. Same.
Do I need to put power to another connector/wire, or is the gauge failing?
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules