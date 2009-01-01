Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: VX110 gauge-volts reading all over the place #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,094 VX110 gauge-volts reading all over the place Im trying to verify a gauge is working, it lights up when the pink and black wire have hooked up to pos and neg. However, the volt reading will start out around 10, go to 9, then down to 8 something. Then the gauge will shut off and reset. The battery is brand new and I tried using a jump box as well. Same.

Do I need to put power to another connector/wire, or is the gauge failing?





