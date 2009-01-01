I am draining and flushing my coolant system in my 2012 GTI SE 155. When I drain it, I only get out about 1.75 qt. When I fill it up, I can only put in about 1.5 - 1.75 qt. It is supposed to hold 5.8 qt. How can I go about changing all the coolant and flushing the entire system? I am thinking that I am somehow only draining the coolant that is in the ride plate, and not the coolant throughout the block.
Am I doing it wrong or is there something wrong with my ski?
How can I drain the rest of the system?