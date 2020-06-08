|
93 Super Sport XI won't turn over
Greetings fellas, I just acquired a 1993 Kawasaki Super Sport XI from a buddy. It's been sitting since 2017 so roughly 3 years. He tried starting it but it just clicked, wouldn't turn over. Sounded like the engine is seized. Looking for some advice on whether I should fix it or part it out. Is the ski worth a possibly new engine and fiber glass work (has a crack on the bottom of the hull)? Or should I just part it out and sell what's salvageable on it?
I'll attach some pics. The engine looks pretty clean.
Thanks
IMG_20200608_191127.jpg
IMG_20200608_191140.jpg
MVIMG_20200608_190903.jpg
