So i rebuilt this with new pistons and crankshaft. Install 1997 cdx2 carbs. Runs very nice. Starts well. Hits 7500 easily when it on the trailer. But it seems to not rev quite right. This most rpm ive seen is 6400. Usually about 6100. Varies somewhat . Ive adjust the jetting to 140 mains and 80 on the pilots. Plug wires look clean where they screw in to the boot. Any other ideas? Ive searched quit a bit and nothing ive founda seems to be my issue.





