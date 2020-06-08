Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zieman post and winch with new U-bolts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 33 Posts 11 Zieman post and winch with new U-bolts So a month ago I had a old trailer that needed a winch and post since the previous winch was stolen, i called around and nobody could help me out, i called shadow trailers and he was able to fabricate a plate so the zieman post and winch would fit on my 3x3 center beam, it worked to perfection, clean welds too. Since im on the market for a new double trailer id sell it to someone who may need it. 150.00 Located in Ontario, Ca

20200608_173041.jpg20200608_173046.jpg20200608_173048.jpg20200608_173051.jpg20200608_173058.jpg20200608_173110.jpg Last edited by CA550sx123; Today at 08:47 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules