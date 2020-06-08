 Zieman post and winch with new U-bolts
  1. Today, 08:47 PM #1
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    California
    Age
    33
    Posts
    11

    Zieman post and winch with new U-bolts

    So a month ago I had a old trailer that needed a winch and post since the previous winch was stolen, i called around and nobody could help me out, i called shadow trailers and he was able to fabricate a plate so the zieman post and winch would fit on my 3x3 center beam, it worked to perfection, clean welds too. Since im on the market for a new double trailer id sell it to someone who may need it. 150.00 Located in Ontario, Ca
    20200608_173041.jpg20200608_173046.jpg20200608_173048.jpg20200608_173051.jpg20200608_173058.jpg20200608_173110.jpg
    Last edited by CA550sx123; Today at 08:47 PM.
