WTB 650sx Hardware
I need the bolts to mount pump, ride plate, nozzle, steer linkage, ebox, waterbox straps, and fuel tank straps. Up on the handpole I need hardware to secure the steer plate. I need a start stop switch too. I had apart it apart when I moved and lost the hardware. Let me know what youve got, Thanks!
