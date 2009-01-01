Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki JS550 Starter Motor Adjustment Question??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Maine Posts 2 Kawasaki JS550 Starter Motor Adjustment Question??? I recently bought a basket case JS550 and there has been some electrical issues in the past but it's also fitted with a brand new looking, aftermarket starter motor.



The question I have is that it does not look as if the pinion extents far enough to engage the full width of the teeth on the flywheel, is that normal, is there some adjustment or do I have an incorrect starter?



The nut holding the pinion on was loose, which appeared to extend it's reach but I can't believe it is designed to be 'adjusted' rather than 'tight' against the cog.



As an aside there is a little 'chewing' of the flywheel teeth on the side closest to the starter, maybe that's normal from the teeth engaging over the lifetime of the motor?



Thanks in advance



