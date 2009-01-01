Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2019 SXR 1500 dies while riding but is easily restartable #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Lawrence, Kansas Age 45 Posts 991 Blog Entries 1 2019 SXR 1500 dies while riding but is easily restartable My 2019 SXR 1500 has recently started randomly dying while riding (normally 1/2 to full throttle), but then starts right back up. I talked to the dealer and he suggested completely draining the fuel tank and swabbing it clean and also changing the spark plugs (still on original plugs), but to me, it really feels like its an electrical issue and I use the same 91 octane ethanol free gas in my other 5 skis and have no issues there. Battery contacts are tight, I don't see any obvious chaffed wiring or loose connectors or anything. The only thing I have done that is not stock is Trey StJohn's water re-route kit, but i never get an overheat and am using the rec jet. Suggestions on what in the ski to look at? I did a google search but responses seem all over the board and most of them are pretty old, at least from what I could find. Doesn't seem to happen unless 1-2 to full throttle. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

