Yama sitting for 9 years
My buddy owns a mechanic shop and I noticed tucked on the side of his garage a double pwc trailer with a Yamaha on it the other day. I asked if he wanted to sell it to me and said I can have it if I go get it out of his yard haha nice!
So, my question is... Besides the obvious things like removing old gas, replacing fuel lines/filters, rebuilding carbs and making sure compression is good... What other items should I be looking to replace or check before getting her back on the water after 9 years of sitting?IMG_20200607_201351_01.jpg
IMG_20200607_201345_01.jpg
