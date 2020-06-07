Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yama sitting for 9 years #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 33 Posts 34 Yama sitting for 9 years My buddy owns a mechanic shop and I noticed tucked on the side of his garage a double pwc trailer with a Yamaha on it the other day. I asked if he wanted to sell it to me and said I can have it if I go get it out of his yard haha nice!



So, my question is... Besides the obvious things like removing old gas, replacing fuel lines/filters, rebuilding carbs and making sure compression is good... What other items should I be looking to replace or check before getting her back on the water after 9 years of sitting?IMG_20200607_201351_01.jpg

