2013 Kawasaki STX-15F Will not hook up proper under load in water

Have a 2013 stx15F with a issue I cannot solve. An not sure what to do next.



In the water it will smoothly and quickly rev up to redline(7k rpms) and only go 25 mph tops. No hole shot or midrange or topend power really but is redlining the motor no problem. It will not hook up in water. All signs lead to cavitation but pump and impeller all in good shape and its sealed very well with silicone.





Machine has 170 psi compression on all holes

Mint $950 TWIN/double style Impeller in it designed for use with Flyboard(Supposedly provides even more hookup and thrust)

Nice tight clearance with wearing

splines look good on shaft and impeller

I removed the pump to inspect and when reinstalled I siliconed everything really well

Has stock reduction nozzle on it



Even when using it with the flyboard it has a real hard time keeping 180 lb people up in the air.



even if the double impeller it has was not the correct pitch I cant imagine it would be as bad as it is.



Re: 2013 Kawasaki STX-15F Will not hook up proper under load in water

Has new plugs and fresh gas also.

Machine has 200 hours

If there is a bad coil or fuel delivery problem would it still smoothly reach RedLine?

Machine has 200 hours



