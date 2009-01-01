|
|
-
2013 Kawasaki STX-15F Will not hook up proper under load in water
Have a 2013 stx15F with a issue I cannot solve. An not sure what to do next.
In the water it will smoothly and quickly rev up to redline(7k rpms) and only go 25 mph tops. No hole shot or midrange or topend power really but is redlining the motor no problem. It will not hook up in water. All signs lead to cavitation but pump and impeller all in good shape and its sealed very well with silicone.
Machine has 170 psi compression on all holes
Mint $950 TWIN/double style Impeller in it designed for use with Flyboard(Supposedly provides even more hookup and thrust)
Nice tight clearance with wearing
splines look good on shaft and impeller
I removed the pump to inspect and when reinstalled I siliconed everything really well
Has stock reduction nozzle on it
Even when using it with the flyboard it has a real hard time keeping 180 lb people up in the air.
even if the double impeller it has was not the correct pitch I cant imagine it would be as bad as it is.
Anyone have any suggestions or Ideas?
-
Re: 2013 Kawasaki STX-15F Will not hook up proper under load in water
Has new plugs and fresh gas also.
Machine has 200 hours
If there is a bad coil or fuel delivery problem would it still smoothly reach RedLine?
Last edited by JettDreams; Today at 10:49 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules