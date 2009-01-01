Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blinky Multifunction Display #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location PA Age 48 Posts 7 Blinky Multifunction Display I have a 2004 Yamaha GP800R that has a multifunction display that starts beeping and blinking both the oil warning and the gas warning as soon as the ski is turned over. Both the gas and oil tanks are full. I checked the resistance on the oil gauge and it is right on spec. I haven't checked the gas gauge yet, but I suspect it is fine and that my problem lies with the multifunction display. The display itself is quite dim and I have to shine a light to even see what is blinking. I've removed the display and it appears some moisture did get into the housing (even though I haven't rolled the ski). I'm looking through the Service and Operator manuals looking to see if both lights blinking means something, but I've found nothing. Any help or insight would be appreciated before I go spend the money to get a used multifunction display. I did hook the display up to 12V and and connected a bunch of jumpers as described in the service manual and it exhibits the same behavior on the workbench. Both gas and oil blinking intermittently. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

