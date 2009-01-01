 Js550 hard starting and dies in no wake zone need jetting helpe
    Hello Im just finished breaking in my fresh rebuilt pp 550 with new sbn 44. Started jetting with 2.0 needle and seat. 100 low jet and 135 hi jet. Silver 65 gram pop off spring. The problem I have is starts good at the ramp but after riding for awhile if I take a spill its hard to start again. While flushing it idles for a while but stalls then hard to start. When going slow thru a long no wake zone today it stalled and very hard starting. If I prime it it gets flooded. I tend to hold throttle open while cranking and it begins to fire but seems like its loading up. After doing any kind of freestyle trick that the ski is not flat to the water like a tail spin if it dies very hard to start. A lot of cranking with throttle held open sometimes gets it going. Had to swim in the other day until a couch towed me. ( Oh the shame). Im not sure if its rich or lean. Im feeling rich and flooding. Does this sound like a rich problem on low circuit. I had a small drip in carb at idle from center Venturi but seemed to run ok until I got out on the water and warmed up and broke in. Any advise which way to go for hard starting
