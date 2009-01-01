Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Constant battery drain #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Anchorage alaska Age 32 Posts 52 Constant battery drain I have a 750 engine in my jet mate. My battery has a constant drain on it when the jet mate is just sitting there not being used. The battery is good, I've tried several batteries. I replaced the starter because I've heard that a "tired" starter can draw battery power. Ive heard that the voltage meter could be the culprit. Ive disconnected the bilge and no change. What confuses me is that while the battery cables are hooked up to the starter while the starter is mounted to the engine then the battery loses power. But with the battery cables connected to the starter and the starter just resting outside of the "mount" spot then the battery no longer has a drain on it. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,095 Re: Constant battery drain Check voltage reg in e box Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

