 Constant battery drain
  Today, 04:52 PM
    Armored snuffy
    Armored snuffy is offline
    PWCToday Regular Armored snuffy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Anchorage alaska
    Age
    32
    Posts
    52

    Constant battery drain

    I have a 750 engine in my jet mate. My battery has a constant drain on it when the jet mate is just sitting there not being used. The battery is good, I've tried several batteries. I replaced the starter because I've heard that a "tired" starter can draw battery power. Ive heard that the voltage meter could be the culprit. Ive disconnected the bilge and no change. What confuses me is that while the battery cables are hooked up to the starter while the starter is mounted to the engine then the battery loses power. But with the battery cables connected to the starter and the starter just resting outside of the "mount" spot then the battery no longer has a drain on it. Any ideas?
  Today, 08:18 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,095

    Re: Constant battery drain

    Check voltage reg in e box
