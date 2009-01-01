|
Constant battery drain
I have a 750 engine in my jet mate. My battery has a constant drain on it when the jet mate is just sitting there not being used. The battery is good, I've tried several batteries. I replaced the starter because I've heard that a "tired" starter can draw battery power. Ive heard that the voltage meter could be the culprit. Ive disconnected the bilge and no change. What confuses me is that while the battery cables are hooked up to the starter while the starter is mounted to the engine then the battery loses power. But with the battery cables connected to the starter and the starter just resting outside of the "mount" spot then the battery no longer has a drain on it. Any ideas?
Re: Constant battery drain
Check voltage reg in e box
