1997 Wave Venture Won't Consistent Run
I have a 1997 Wave Venture 1100 Triple that I have been battling with. I just launched it and it ran wonderfully for 10 minutes. Brought down to an idle and then when I give it gas it bogs down and dies. I have been back and forth with this issue all season last year. Certainly frustrated. Here are the things that I have done:
Last year at beginning of season:
- Rebuilt Carbs (with aftermarket kit)
- Rebuilt fuel pump
- New reed valves (I saw some backfires up through carbs a couple times so thought reeds could be an issue)
- new fuel filter
- new plugs
It always started ridiculously hard so this year before launch"
- removed all old gas an filled with 0% ethanol rec fuel
- new fuel filter
- new plugs
- removed chokes and install primer kit
Now fires up very fast and runs great on hose. Reset all carbs to stock values and launch. Like I said, it ran great until stopped to idle. Now bogs and dies when coming off idle. Thanks for any suggestions!
