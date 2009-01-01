Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Wave Venture Won't Consistent Run #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Michigan Age 49 Posts 4 1997 Wave Venture Won't Consistent Run I have a 1997 Wave Venture 1100 Triple that I have been battling with. I just launched it and it ran wonderfully for 10 minutes. Brought down to an idle and then when I give it gas it bogs down and dies. I have been back and forth with this issue all season last year. Certainly frustrated. Here are the things that I have done:



Last year at beginning of season:

- Rebuilt Carbs (with aftermarket kit)

- Rebuilt fuel pump

- New reed valves (I saw some backfires up through carbs a couple times so thought reeds could be an issue)

- new fuel filter

- new plugs



It always started ridiculously hard so this year before launch"

- removed all old gas an filled with 0% ethanol rec fuel

- new fuel filter

- new plugs

- removed chokes and install primer kit



Now fires up very fast and runs great on hose. Reset all carbs to stock values and launch. Like I said, it ran great until stopped to idle. Now bogs and dies when coming off idle. Thanks for any suggestions! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules