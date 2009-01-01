|
|
-
89 SP solenoid voltage question and ebox grounding.
Hey gang, haven’t messed with much seadoo electronics. Couple of quick questions. Inherited a project ski 89 sp that someone put 92 electronics into.
1) lanyard connected and battery hooked up. How many volts should be reading to the bk/wh terminal on the solenoid (see picture) with engine not running or cranking? This shouldn’t be a hot post should it? I’m pulling full battery voltage through it.
D05D02F8-0751-4F02-BFEA-DFC321F06FF6.jpeg
2) Is this model EBox grounded though anything but the stator? Eeeek? I’ll happily make another cable like I would for Kawasaki’s to make sure it doesn’t burn up trying to ground.
3) new MPEM, switches tested for continuity (stop, start, tether) and they check out. I can get ski to run great with REV limiter wire unplugged from coil and jumping solenoid. If the solenoid is garbage would that be part of my reason my tether/R.E.V. limiter circuit wouldn’t work? Doesn’t seem likely. (Solenoid comes tomorrow) I’ve went through the wiring diagram and ebox a couple times checking and tracing.
thanks!
Last edited by trwhittington; Today at 12:17 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules