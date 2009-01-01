 Carb questions
Thread: Carb questions

  Today, 10:00 AM
    barberman91
    barberman91 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    westland michigan
    Age
    28
    Posts
    4

    Carb questions

    I'm just curious what size jets and spring I should have for my stock 750 with 650 exhaust in my jet mate. Any help would be appreciated.
  Today, 10:15 AM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,074

    Re: Carb questions

    Which carb are you using?
