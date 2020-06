Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveraider #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2018 Location Burlington NC Age 56 Posts 566 1995 Waveraider It has been diagnosed as needing a crank seal. I can't find a shop to work on it and the place I have to do it is an hour up the road so I'm not into the back and forth for that. (Plus I work 55 hours a week) The pandemic has pushed back my chance of getting to a different situation and I don't want it to just sit and deteriorate. I'm in Burlington NC.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules