Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SUV acceleration #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2005 Location va Posts 187 SUV acceleration My 2000 1200 SUV has a non-linear acceleration issue. It starts and idles fine, but when I accelerate slowly, meaning I squeeze the throttle slowly, it accelerates at a decent rate, maybe abit rough, to about 1/4 throttle then takes off like a bat out of hell. Kind of like hitting an old school powerband on a dirt bike. Im assuming its a carb issue, low screw, and was looking for suggestions on where to start. Im not sure what the hi/low screw settings are currently but plan to check today and was hoping for some insight on what to set them at.

Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,055 Re: SUV acceleration The 65u 1200 in your suv has a bad habit of creasing fuel pump check valves. I just did a set of carbs yesterday morning and had creases in all 3 carbs. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2005 Location va Posts 187 Re: SUV acceleration Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by The 65u 1200 in your suv has a bad habit of creasing fuel pump check valves. I just did a set of carbs yesterday morning and had creases in all 3 carbs.

