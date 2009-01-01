 SUV acceleration
  Today, 09:44 AM
    wishihadasuperjet
    wishihadasuperjet is online now
    Frequent Poster wishihadasuperjet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    va
    Posts
    187

    SUV acceleration

    My 2000 1200 SUV has a non-linear acceleration issue. It starts and idles fine, but when I accelerate slowly, meaning I squeeze the throttle slowly, it accelerates at a decent rate, maybe abit rough, to about 1/4 throttle then takes off like a bat out of hell. Kind of like hitting an old school powerband on a dirt bike. Im assuming its a carb issue, low screw, and was looking for suggestions on where to start. Im not sure what the hi/low screw settings are currently but plan to check today and was hoping for some insight on what to set them at.
    Thanks
  Today, 10:40 AM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,055

    Re: SUV acceleration

    The 65u 1200 in your suv has a bad habit of creasing fuel pump check valves. I just did a set of carbs yesterday morning and had creases in all 3 carbs.
  Today, 10:59 AM
    wishihadasuperjet
    wishihadasuperjet is online now
    Frequent Poster wishihadasuperjet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    va
    Posts
    187

    Re: SUV acceleration

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    The 65u 1200 in your suv has a bad habit of creasing fuel pump check valves. I just did a set of carbs yesterday morning and had creases in all 3 carbs.
    Thanks I appreciate the input! But, Im not sure what you mean by creasing the fuel pump check valve. Could you elaborate?
    Thanks
