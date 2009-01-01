 My new to me 96 XP
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:39 PM #1
    Depami
    Depami is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    3

    My new to me 96 XP

    Bought this XP sight unseen last fall for 150 bucks. Figured worst case Id have a decent trailer.

    XP-01.jpg

    Of course the battery was no good so I rigged a car battery for testing; dead, no click, no lights, nothing.
    Found a badly corroded ground cable at the starter.
    Upon cleaning all grounds, I found a broken box latch and bad gasket.
    Nothing the 3D printer and a little JB Weld couldnt fix.

    XP-02.jpg

    After that, repeatedly blowing 5 amp fuse. Chased it down to short in shoddy repair of speedometer cable. A little solder and heat shrink and all is well.
    After not having been run for more than two years, it took a bit of cranking but it finally started.
    Runs pretty good and there were no obvious engine water leaks. Cracked water jacket was my main concern.
    Now its time for a proper battery and lake test. Im thinking AGM vs wet, any suggestions?
    I have never been on one of these things, not even dry dock. Lake test could be interesting.
    At my age, 60, I'd rather sit IN a boat than ON one, so the original plan was for this to be a donor for one of >>> these <<< that I plan to build from a kit similar to >>> this <<< but who know, maybe Ill like it and use it as is.
    Anyone on here know anything about those little aluminum river jet boats?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:08 AM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    38
    Posts
    4,092

    Re: My new to me 96 XP

    Dont waste your money with a pwc battery. Even the high end agm ones wont make it 2 years. These are dirt cheap and will last 3+ if you make half an attempt to sorta take care of them
    https://www.batterysharks.com/12-Vol...8ah_b12-18.htm
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 