My new to me 96 XP
Bought this XP sight unseen last fall for 150 bucks. Figured worst case Id have a decent trailer.
Of course the battery was no good so I rigged a car battery for testing; dead, no click, no lights, nothing.
Found a badly corroded ground cable at the starter.
Upon cleaning all grounds, I found a broken box latch and bad gasket.
Nothing the 3D printer and a little JB Weld couldnt fix.
After that, repeatedly blowing 5 amp fuse. Chased it down to short in shoddy repair of speedometer cable. A little solder and heat shrink and all is well.
After not having been run for more than two years, it took a bit of cranking but it finally started.
Runs pretty good and there were no obvious engine water leaks. Cracked water jacket was my main concern.
Now its time for a proper battery and lake test. Im thinking AGM vs wet, any suggestions?
I have never been on one of these things, not even dry dock. Lake test could be interesting.
At my age, 60, I'd rather sit IN a boat than ON one, so the original plan was for this to be a donor for one of >>> these <<< that I plan to build from a kit similar to >>> this <<< but who know, maybe Ill like it and use it as is.
Anyone on here know anything about those little aluminum river jet boats?
Dont waste your money with a pwc battery. Even the high end agm ones wont make it 2 years. These are dirt cheap and will last 3+ if you make half an attempt to sorta take care of them
https://www.batterysharks.com/12-Vol...8ah_b12-18.htm
