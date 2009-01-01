Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: My new to me 96 XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Minnesota Posts 3 My new to me 96 XP Bought this XP sight unseen last fall for 150 bucks. Figured worst case Id have a decent trailer.



XP-01.jpg



Of course the battery was no good so I rigged a car battery for testing; dead, no click, no lights, nothing.

Found a badly corroded ground cable at the starter.

Upon cleaning all grounds, I found a broken box latch and bad gasket.

Nothing the 3D printer and a little JB Weld couldnt fix.



XP-02.jpg



After that, repeatedly blowing 5 amp fuse. Chased it down to short in shoddy repair of speedometer cable. A little solder and heat shrink and all is well.

After not having been run for more than two years, it took a bit of cranking but it finally started.

Runs pretty good and there were no obvious engine water leaks. Cracked water jacket was my main concern.

Now its time for a proper battery and lake test. Im thinking AGM vs wet, any suggestions?

I have never been on one of these things, not even dry dock. Lake test could be interesting.

At my age, 60, I'd rather sit IN a boat than ON one, so the original plan was for this to be a donor for one of >>> these <<< that I plan to build from a kit similar to >>> this <<< but who know, maybe Ill like it and use it as is.

Anyone on here know anything about those little aluminum river jet boats? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,092 Re: My new to me 96 XP Dont waste your money with a pwc battery. Even the high end agm ones wont make it 2 years. These are dirt cheap and will last 3+ if you make half an attempt to sorta take care of them

