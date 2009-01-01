 96 XP Right Turn Bog
  Today, 09:33 PM
    motogotro
    96 XP Right Turn Bog

    Weird problem on my 1996 XP. Runs great, pulls hard but if I pull a really hard right turn it will bog for a second and then pick back up and pull fine. I can initiate an easy right turn and hold it WFO and it doesn't miss a beat but if I get it to hook really hard it bogs for a sec. Doesn't do it on left turns and no bogs on the straight runs even if I hold it WFO all the way across the lake. Anybody see this before? Not really sure where to start looking for this one.

    Mike
  Today, 10:15 PM
    Myself
    Re: 96 XP Right Turn Bog

    Have the carbs been rebuilt? Sounds like it's a typical...old carbs with old rubber parts not performing up to par......type of issue.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 