Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 XP Right Turn Bog #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Rockwall, Tx Posts 23 96 XP Right Turn Bog Weird problem on my 1996 XP. Runs great, pulls hard but if I pull a really hard right turn it will bog for a second and then pick back up and pull fine. I can initiate an easy right turn and hold it WFO and it doesn't miss a beat but if I get it to hook really hard it bogs for a sec. Doesn't do it on left turns and no bogs on the straight runs even if I hold it WFO all the way across the lake. Anybody see this before? Not really sure where to start looking for this one.



Mike #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,053 Re: 96 XP Right Turn Bog Have the carbs been rebuilt? Sounds like it's a typical...old carbs with old rubber parts not performing up to par......type of issue. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

