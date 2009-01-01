Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Gsx stalling out with gauge flickering ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 20 Posts 39 Gsx stalling out with gauge flickering ? Well after a half year of good luck and no break downs, today was the day, rode around for a bit, started to idle, and it died out, unplug the dess key, plug it in and try to start it, beeps, hit the start button and nothing but the over temp light flickering fast, try again, this time start and instantly stall along with the lights flickering, then after that nothing, no beeps or anything, checked all fuses, checked all connections, all good, disconnected the battery and re connected it and seemed fine after that, any ideas was to what could have cause the issue ? Doesn't seem like the biggest issue but good thing we were on a small lake today and it was relatively smooth, wouldn't like this to happen when I take it on bigger lakes and end up in some big waves trying to disconnect a battery..... On a 1996 gsx 787 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,222 Re: Gsx stalling out with gauge flickering ? Sounds like the MPEM is going out. How old is your battery? If left on a trickle charger overnight. Have it load tested to see if it's still usable. Has the "12V LOW" flashing message appeared on the gauge? How about corrosion on any connections? Are the Ground connections clean and tight? The Ground connections are located on the plug connector to the stator cover and on the lid's underside of the rear electrical box. Also check the small Ground connector wire for the battery. Last edited by Cliff; Today at 10:17 PM . What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,053 Re: Gsx stalling out with gauge flickering ? I've seen these funky electrical issues a few times with metal shavings in the mag cup. Seems it happens on a lot of older 787 powered 'Doos. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



