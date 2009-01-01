 Challenger 1800 Battery cable hookup
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:01 PM #1
    cadmanroger
    cadmanroger is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Waupun, Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    4

    Challenger 1800 Battery cable hookup

    Last year I purchased a 1997 Seadoo Challenger 1800 with blown engines and no battery. I had a repair guy replace with new engines in the fall and gave it back for the winter storage. Today I purchased a battery, and I see 3 cables in the corner. 1 red and 2 black. Wanting to make sure I do not break/blow something, can I assume both blacks are negative? I am questioning because 1 of the black wires was semi-connected to the red positive wire.

    Thanks Roger
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:52 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,051

    Re: Challenger 1800 Battery cable hookup

    Don't assume anything!! Trace the wire to see what it's hooked to.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. 89jetmate

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 