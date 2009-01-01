Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Challenger 1800 Battery cable hookup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Waupun, Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 4 Challenger 1800 Battery cable hookup Last year I purchased a 1997 Seadoo Challenger 1800 with blown engines and no battery. I had a repair guy replace with new engines in the fall and gave it back for the winter storage. Today I purchased a battery, and I see 3 cables in the corner. 1 red and 2 black. Wanting to make sure I do not break/blow something, can I assume both blacks are negative? I am questioning because 1 of the black wires was semi-connected to the red positive wire.



Thanks Roger #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,051 Re: Challenger 1800 Battery cable hookup Don't assume anything!! Trace the wire to see what it's hooked to. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



