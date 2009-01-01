 Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 04:45 PM #1
    auswag
    auswag is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Roswell, GA
    Posts
    2

    Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated

    Hello
    I have a pair of 2004 Yamaha XL700s. My one was giving me issues holding idle and then running full speed Starting on the third or fourth trip this summer. It would only run about 50% The last two times I drove it. While out riding it this last time it cut off and would no longer start back up. We towed it back to the dock and have started working on it. I first thought it was the carburetor so I pulled both carburetors and put a new kit in them. Still wont start. So I pulled the spark plug and laid it on top of the head while hitting the start button and I dont see any spark at all. The engine is turning over but no spark from the front or back plug. I did the same test on my other WaveRunner and I can see the spark.

    I opened up the control box and the fuse is good and all of the electronics appear to be good with good solid connections but I have no spark.

    What should I look at next? I would really like to get this back on the water. It was running great first couple times this spring but not anymore. Thanks for any help you can give.

    steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:46 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,299

    Re: Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=412279



    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 04:48 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:00 PM #3
    auswag
    auswag is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Roswell, GA
    Posts
    2

    Re: Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated

    Thanks for this link. I will disconnect my stop button first and keep going. I already have my electrical box open.

    Do I do all my voltage tests while pressing the start buttons trying to start the Waverunner?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:56 PM #4
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,051

    Re: Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated

    I will add this as being very helpful....https://forums.iboats.com/forum/gene...ctrical-system
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 