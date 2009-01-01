Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Roswell, GA Posts 2 Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated Hello

I have a pair of 2004 Yamaha XL700s. My one was giving me issues holding idle and then running full speed Starting on the third or fourth trip this summer. It would only run about 50% The last two times I drove it. While out riding it this last time it cut off and would no longer start back up. We towed it back to the dock and have started working on it. I first thought it was the carburetor so I pulled both carburetors and put a new kit in them. Still wont start. So I pulled the spark plug and laid it on top of the head while hitting the start button and I dont see any spark at all. The engine is turning over but no spark from the front or back plug. I did the same test on my other WaveRunner and I can see the spark.



I opened up the control box and the fuse is good and all of the electronics appear to be good with good solid connections but I have no spark.



What should I look at next? I would really like to get this back on the water. It was running great first couple times this spring but not anymore. Thanks for any help you can give.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=412279







#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Roswell, GA Posts 2 Re: Yamaha xl700 2004 No Spark. Help appreciated Thanks for this link. I will disconnect my stop button first and keep going. I already have my electrical box open.



Do I do all my voltage tests while pressing the start buttons trying to start the Waverunner?

I will add this as being very helpful....https://forums.iboats.com/forum/gene...ctrical-system



