Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for two new Yamaha VX Cruiser's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 57 Posts 23 Looking for two new Yamaha VX Cruiser's Like I said I'm looking for two new Yamaha VX Cruiser's. New units are in limited supply. My local dealer has two VX Cruiser HO's. Wasn't looking for HO's but that's what the have.



So, any downside to the 1.8 4 cylinder engine vs the 1049cc 3 cylinder engine? Other than the $800 increase in the price of each unit. I also assume the will use more fuel.





Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules