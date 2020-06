Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,597 Kawasaki parts White aftermarket aluminum handpole (fits 750/800) (no pad) (unknown make) $100 plus shipping









SXR800 stock exhaust and mani (complete) $150 plus shipping









Solas 13-18 impeller (for 750/800) $120 plus shipping









Solas 15-20 (slightly chewed) (for750/800) impeller $80 plus shipping









Westcoast 650 X2 rideplate $120 plus shipping









15F stock (green) (like new) Vacu-Hold cover $200 plus shipping



