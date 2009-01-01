2009 Kawasaki SXR 800 stock motor (stator timing is advanced 2 degrees) with stock Mikuni dual 40mm bn carbs (with new needles and seats), intake, stock reeds, Hot Products flame arrestors, complete ebox, stock bedplate and mounts, complete Factory Wetpipe.
She's ready to drop in ride!
$2500 plus shipping. I will not separate. I never used it. Price is what I bought for, and it's what I'll sell it for.
I can ship through Fastenal Blueline freight or I might be able to ship through Yellowline freight shipping.