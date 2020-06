Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 swapped x2 question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location saratoga Age 26 Posts 81 750 swapped x2 question I have a 750 small pin swapped x2 with 150/150 compression, stock pipe and a 38mm Kehin carb. I switched from a 15.5 to a 13/18 prop and was hoping for a little more bottom end than I got. Thinking I need to do an exhaust or new carb next but I donít know which I should do first. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 27 Posts 83 Re: 750 swapped x2 question Rookie here but I was advised by a 2 stroke engine designer that worked for the karting racing industry for a lifetime that the exhaust is THE single most important component in a 2 stroke when wanting performance. So I would go for an exhaust mod and then dual carb that baby with 2 38s (also advised by karting dude).

Good luck!



Enviado desde mi S60 mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

