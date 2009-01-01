|
Jet ski making noise and won't start
Hello,
I'm a newbie here. I put a new battery in the ski (1992 Yamaha VXR 650). When I go to start it, it makes a screechy, whiny noise like it's turning over but won't start. I've attached a video. What do you recommend?
I've rebuilt the carb, replaced the spark plugs, and replaced the fuel lines.
Next, I was going to spray starter fluid in the carb.
What else should I try?
Re: Jet ski making noise and won't start
Check compression, that cylinder head looks like it got Africa hot at one point.
Re: Jet ski making noise and won't start
Easy with the starter fluid, is rather have a little premix to dump down the carb, and then reinstall flame arrestor (backfires can blow your eyebrows off... and other worse things). If you just have to use starter fluid dump a teaspoon of oil down each spark plug hole. But I agree with Pom... that thing is turning over fast like it’s got no compression at all. Arkansas got for sure.
