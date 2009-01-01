Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jet ski making noise and won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Jersey City, NJ Posts 2 Jet ski making noise and won't start Hello,

I'm a newbie here. I put a new battery in the ski (1992 Yamaha VXR 650). When I go to start it, it makes a screechy, whiny noise like it's turning over but won't start. I've attached a video. What do you recommend?



I've rebuilt the carb, replaced the spark plugs, and replaced the fuel lines.



Next, I was going to spray starter fluid in the carb.



What else should I try?



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,670 Re: Jet ski making noise and won't start Check compression, that cylinder head looks like it got Africa hot at one point. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,943 Re: Jet ski making noise and won't start Easy with the starter fluid, is rather have a little premix to dump down the carb, and then reinstall flame arrestor (backfires can blow your eyebrows off... and other worse things). If you just have to use starter fluid dump a teaspoon of oil down each spark plug hole. But I agree with Pom... that thing is turning over fast like it’s got no compression at all. Arkansas got for sure.





