Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 F12x... electrical issues... dead... help please #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 55 Posts 1,061 02 F12x... electrical issues... dead... help please I have an 02F12x that I am trying to finish (basket case, rebuilt motor, etc, during winter). Once I got it back together, I was getting an odd error message (46??) indicating a bad temp sensor. Bought one from Jetski Int.... same issue. Found that I was getting about 10.2 volts to the sensor... maybe bad ECM??



Talked to Brian at JI and offered to let me use one of his bad ECMs (with a code 25) to test (ski would not run longer than 20 minutes although should tell me is 10.2 volts is too much. Got it in... disconnected battery.. removed old ECM, connected test unit (kept it on side of ski)... reconnected battery - and I got nothing... nothing lit up... total blackout. Checked fuses - all good.



Talked to JI again... they were thinking it could be the relay in back of ski. Bought new relay - just installed it and.... same thing: nothing. Battery is good (12.87 volts). I also checked and verified that I do have power going into the fuse box. I am at a loss - almost as if I have blown a mystery fuse somewhere....



Do anybody have any ideas/suggestions as to what can be causing this and/or how to go about figuring it out?



Thanks "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules