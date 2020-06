Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 sxi crank seal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location San Diego Age 23 Posts 4 750 sxi crank seal? Think my stator is bad so pulled off my flywheel cover to check it out and found a bunch of metal shavings and this (see picture). Can anyone identify where this is from? Is it part of the crank seal? If so is replacing it as easy as pulling the flywheel and putting the new seal on or do I need to tear apart my entire engine?



IMG_5484.jpegIMG_5485.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,137 Re: 750 sxi crank seal? You'll need to take the flywheel and drive coupler then remove the bottom case half. This swap can be do e in about two hours barring interruptions. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location San Diego Age 23 Posts 4 Re: 750 sxi crank seal? does that image look like part of the seal to you? What is the best way to remove the bottom half? Just put it upside down and use a mallet to get it off after taking all the bolts out?

