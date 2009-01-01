 Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed
    Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed

    Need a nice 701 61x Motor.

    No carb or electronics needed
    Must be clean with good compression.
    Re: Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed

    I have 1 that measured 154 each hole, Ill pm pics this evening.


