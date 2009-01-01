Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 38 Posts 917 Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed Need a nice 701 61x Motor.



No carb or electronics needed

Must be clean with good compression. #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 46 Posts 614 Re: Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed I have 1 that measured 154 each hole, Ill pm pics this evening.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules