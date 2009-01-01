|
Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed
Need a nice 701 61x Motor.
No carb or electronics needed
Must be clean with good compression.
Re: Yamaha 701 61x motor Needed
I have 1 that measured 154 each hole, Ill pm pics this evening.
