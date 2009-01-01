Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Big pin 750 issues #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 33 Posts 1,843 Big pin 750 issues I have a big pin 750 with an sbn46 and west coast pipe in my jetmate. I was having issues with fuel starvation on top end. I put a return line restrictor in and that seems to have fixed the issue. The issue now is, it seems to be lean on the bottom right off idle. I tried to richen the low speed and that didnt really help. Im wondering if the carb is just too big and I cant get the velocity, or if theres supposed to be reed stuffers in the intake, or maybe the carb is just junk.



Any tips on what to check or where to start with this one?





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk 1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules