I have a big pin 750 with an sbn46 and west coast pipe in my jetmate. I was having issues with fuel starvation on top end. I put a return line restrictor in and that seems to have fixed the issue. The issue now is, it seems to be lean on the bottom right off idle. I tried to richen the low speed and that didnt really help. Im wondering if the carb is just too big and I cant get the velocity, or if theres supposed to be reed stuffers in the intake, or maybe the carb is just junk.
Any tips on what to check or where to start with this one?
