 sxr800 exhaust flange needed
  1. Yesterday, 10:03 PM #1
    sxr800 exhaust flange needed

    looking for srx800 exhaust flange tried to order from tdm racing there out of stock and no time table when they will have them. any ideas kawi dont even list a part # for them. Mine totally rotted away.
    2007 Sxr 800
  2. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #2
    Re: sxr800 exhaust flange needed

    Blowsion still makes them also
  3. Yesterday, 10:14 PM #3
    Re: sxr800 exhaust flange needed

    I need the whole flange not just the pretty cap.
    2007 Sxr 800
