sxr800 exhaust flange needed
looking for srx800 exhaust flange tried to order from tdm racing there out of stock and no time table when they will have them. any ideas kawi dont even list a part # for them. Mine totally rotted away.
PWCToday Newbie
Re: sxr800 exhaust flange needed
Blowsion still makes them also
Re: sxr800 exhaust flange needed
I need the whole flange not just the pretty cap.
