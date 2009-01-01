Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: sxr800 exhaust flange needed #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2004 Location Inverness Florida Age 53 Posts 156 sxr800 exhaust flange needed looking for srx800 exhaust flange tried to order from tdm racing there out of stock and no time table when they will have them. any ideas kawi dont even list a part # for them. Mine totally rotted away. 2007 Sxr 800 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2007 Location NC Age 37 Posts 14 Re: sxr800 exhaust flange needed Blowsion still makes them also #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2004 Location Inverness Florida Age 53 Posts 156 Re: sxr800 exhaust flange needed I need the whole flange not just the pretty cap. 2007 Sxr 800 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) welcomeracefans Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

