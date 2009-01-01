So I got a house on the water in the keys for 3 weeks next month and I'm bringin my js with bp800 engine/ 750 pump/sp 750 electronics. Just wondering what spare parts I should bring with me. I've had the stator done by jetskisolutions I know that's a common failure. So basically, what's gonna fail I'm new to kawasaki land lol.

I've done this for like 5 years in a row with no problems with my waveraider 1100 and I even leave it in the water, but I still bring a collection of spare parts.

So other then the usual stocks of spark plugs and two stroke oil what would you guys bring with to be safe?