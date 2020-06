Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Seadoo GTX cranks won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location MD Posts 1 2002 Seadoo GTX cranks won't start I just got this ski. It ran fine on test drive and next day. After that it would take like 15 tries to start. Replaced the battery today and same issue. Just as it sounds like its about to starts it cuts off. If I try to start it more then a few times it starts smelling like gas. I ordered a starter relay but I am unsure if that will fix the issue. Where should I go from here. I have a video but it won't upload for some reason. Thanks for the help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

