Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Submersible Trailer Lights DIY? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Salt Water Posts 410 Submersible Trailer Lights DIY? What makes trailer lights submersible? I have a LED harbor freight lights.

Can I pull it apart and coat it with Silicone and seal it up to make it sealed?



Are LED lights sealed or do they drain?



85' Kawaskai JS550 - PRISTINE condition

2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000



96 SeaDoo XP - Sadly missed after my family outgrew its size (2007 -- sold 2013) 2004 Honda Aquatrax R12 - LOVING fuel injection 4 stroke, no more carbs!!85' Kawaskai JS550 - PRISTINE condition2003 Suzuki GSX-R100096 SeaDoo XP - Sadly missed after my family outgrew its size (2007 -- sold 2013) #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,194 Re: Submersible Trailer Lights DIY? So basically the Led ones should last a long time.. the lights usually go out because of the hot bulb cracking in the cold water.. (and of coarse corrosion).. I don't think they can be sealed enough to not allow the water in.. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Salt Water Posts 410 Re: Submersible Trailer Lights DIY? Originally Posted by cleetus Originally Posted by So basically the Led ones should last a long time.. the lights usually go out because of the hot bulb cracking in the cold water.. (and of coarse corrosion).. I don't think they can be sealed enough to not allow the water in..



These LEDs did not say that that are submersible, so that is why I am trying to figure out what is the difference between submersible LEDs and regular LEDs, and maybe I can just put silicone on the circuit board? Last edited by Professorman; Today at 07:30 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules