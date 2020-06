Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD Lightweight Charging Flywheel for 717/657/587 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2011 Location Northern Illinois Posts 36 MSD Lightweight Charging Flywheel for 717/657/587 Lightweight red anodized billet aluminum flywheel, works with factory charging and ignition system on 717 and 587 and some 657 engines.



$400 shipped

