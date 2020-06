Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 550sx dual pissers #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 32 Posts 233 550sx dual pissers Tried searching on here and couldnt find much outside of the dual cooling sticky, but thinking about drilling the head and adding a 2nd pisser on my 550sx. I've never had and problems with overheating but I have modded my ski a little over the winter and only running the stock pisser with a jetworks vavle on my pipe I feel like maybe I could benefit from a second one. Any opinions?? Last edited by Crankenstein; Today at 09:15 AM . Reason: na He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 33 Posts 1,842 Re: 550sx dual pissers From what I understand you need to balance the system so if you have 1 in, you only need 1 out otherwise the pressure is weird in the engine. I could be wrong though





It really depends on your setup whether you need increased cooling or not. What has all been done to the motor? Adding a pisser without adding more water input is pointless and could actually cause problems. I would recommend just drilling out all of the brass fittings in the cooling system and turning the head around so the output is in the front instead of the rear. That will be more than adequate for 95% of setups out there.

What temperature is your motor at? What was it at prior to the mods?

I honestly have never checked what temp it runs at.

That is where I'd start, otherwise you are opening yourself to a bunch of potential issues. If you can find a stock 550 to get some baseline readings from it'll help in your solution.

