Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Clean Rossier 787 Pipe w/ MSD #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 46 Posts 3,223 Clean Rossier 787 Pipe w/ MSD $400 shipped in the US or $625 if you want the true bore carbs, billet adapters and ProK's that match it. Attached Images IMG_1295.jpg (111.2 KB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 46 Posts 3,223 Re: Clean Rossier 787 Pipe w/ MSD More pics Attached Images IMG_1294.jpg (108.4 KB, 2 views)

IMG_1294.jpg (108.4 KB, 2 views) IMG_1293.jpg (105.4 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules