785 pro/1200 motor swap / 785 pipes on a 1200

i got a strip out 785 pro hull missing a bunch of parts the guy parted it out on ebay but i got a set of 785 triple pipes was going to put a 1200 in the 785 pro hull since i have no 785 motor parts i was wondering if any one has used or modified 785 pro pipes to be used on a 1200 or 1050 i have access to a full machine shop i can make or modified to make work was just going to machine adapters if i go this way on the pipes if i can make it work if not i will just use the stock 1200 pipe i ask around on facebook with out much luck or info just want to see if any on here has done the pipes before

