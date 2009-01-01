Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Grip question on a 93 vxr pro #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 99 Grip question on a 93 vxr pro Hi everyone,

I want to replace my stock handlebar grips on my 93 VXR Pro. I want to know if the ODI lock on grips would work or not. I was looking at the stock ones on the yamaha & on the R/h side there is a plastic spacer between the grip & throttle control. On the L/h side seems like the stop start control is close to the end of the grip( no room for lock on collar on the ODI.the stock grips also have an screw in the end of them that goes into an insert in the end of the bars. Has anyone used ODI grips on one of these VXRs? Please let me know.

