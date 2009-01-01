Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 63M Engine With 65U Carb Tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location MD Age 48 Posts 6 63M Engine With 65U Carb Tuning So I have this abomination of an engine that I'm struggling with tuning. Well, not really tuning because I need some sort of baseline. Some necessary info. Stock long block (130ish in all 3), stock 63M exhaust with 1100 Venture waterbox, new plugs (all with good spark) and 65U intake manifold and SBN44's with the GP1200 airbox.



Case has been tapped for the two extra pulse lines. Engine starts fine, idles fine and will run through the rpms with only one exception. If you mash the throttle from idle it bogs then starts to build rpms. Ski has not been on the water and won't until I can get this resolved so it hasn't been load tested.



Carbs are clean, and do not need rebuild. It has plenty of fuel, GP1200 fuel tank and only using the reserve tube with the selector switch bypassed and the pickup flap removed.



I'd like to know if anyone has this type of setup and whether you rejetted or did anything different that I'm missing.



bog ?

does it stumble or does it shut off then go hard

does it stumble or does it shut off then go hard Www.waxracingproducts.com

All your billet vintage parts in one place All your billet vintage parts in one place #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location MD Age 48 Posts 6 Re: 63M Engine With 65U Carb Tuning Stumbles then begins to rev. Does not rev immediately unless you hit it from 1/4 throttle.



Stumbles then begins to rev. Does not rev immediately unless you hit it from 1/4 throttle.

I was just reading an old post you commented on Greenhulk. I believe the reed length is the problem. I am using the 65U reeds and they are too long? Would that factor in?

