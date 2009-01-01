Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo Spark powerslide sponsons #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Posts 20 Sea Doo Spark powerslide sponsons Spark fans!



We have developed a new product to help make powerslides easier and better, without sacrificing the stability of your Spark.

This adapter bolts between the hull and the OEM sponsons, creating the lift needed to do big slides, without losing the stability of the OEM sponson for casual riding or riding with a passnger.



Learn more: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...rear-sponsons/



We're the PWC handling specialists!





Check out our line of performance handling products here.



Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.





