Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: BUILD OR BUY flip ski. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NORCAL Posts 48 BUILD OR BUY flip ski. So just wondering if a guy was better off getting an older bob ski or building one from the ground up. Wife wants a ski that can flip, so I will likely build or buy one for her . What do you guys think?

And whatís the expectation for cost for a good used ski Vs building one,

needs to run pump gas if thatís an option and be fairly reliable like 40hrs at least on a top end .



thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,133 Blog Entries 1 Re: BUILD OR BUY flip ski. Where in norcal are you? You are normally better off buying something complete. Most a/m skis are built fairly cheap and may require some fiberglass work to make them perfect/not leak.



A lot of good deals here:

http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?forum...-for-sale.146/ triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules